The talk around using masks seems to be warming up again.
As a chronic asthmatic since age seven I’m always aware of my breathing. Going for a run I try to always stay focused on it. When allergy season rolls around I always keep my puffers and antihistamines close by as I have been hospitalized for asthma attacks in the past.
This week I did a little experiment in response to the suggestion masks inhibit breathing. A full workday wearing a mask. The reusable one I used was two-layer red cotton.
At some points in the day I had to pull down the mask - eating and drinking and an interview where I was able to observe proper physical distancing.
Throughout the day I had conversations on the phone and more in person. I had to make sure to speak a bit more clearly but otherwise it was no problem.
The mask is a bit conspicuous so I immediately noticed drivers looking my way.
Now for the review: I walked to the scene of a car accident in Montague. Unsure what had happened, a combination of FOMO (fear of missing out) and a curiosity to test heavy breathing while wearing a mask, led me to jog one block.
By the time I arrived on the scene my breathing was laboured. I was in work clothes, casual boots and carrying a camera bag on my back.
The mask ebbed and flowed with my breathing. As I exhaled it moved outward. If I breathed in hard enough, I found it would start to close in around my mouth and yet I could still breathe through the fabric.
Overall the experience felt quite passive.
A proper fitting mask with reasonably breathable material isn’t going to affect us much aside from a bit of fidgeting but there are some who genuinely can’t wear a mask.
Those with compromised lungs, infants under two years of age and anyone unconscious or incapable of removing a mask from their face without help wouldn’t be able to wear one.
For the rest of us, wearing a mask isn’t as big of a deal as some make it out to be.
Take it from a chronic asthmatic, you’ll be fine.
Wearing a mask is not about protecting ourselves from COVID-19. Those types of masks are reserved for frontline health care workers as they should be.
Rather non-medical masks are meant to protect those around us from catching the virus in case we have it. The use of a mask paired with good hand hygiene and physical distancing is the best defence in the battle of this pandemic. It helps protect our neighbours, friends, family and most importantly those with compromised immune systems who can be much more susceptible to the virus.
A final question to answer is will I keep wearing the mask? When visiting places indoors I will take it along. It isn’t bothersome and wearing one is the very least we could do to help protect each other.
Sean MacDougall
