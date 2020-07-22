MP Chrystia Freeland as prime minister? Really? This is chatter going on in social media as the Trudeau WE scandal unfolds.
Freeland, a person who made it clear prior to being elected she did not support Supply Management, has been the head of Canada’s Trade Deal negotiations in which Canada gave up parts of the Dairy Supply Management program to Europe in the CETA deal. Already indicating this to be a serious threat to the well-being maybe even survival of dairy farmers.
Freeland, who as head of the same negotiating commission, agreed to European and American trade deals (CETA and the new NAFTA) in which drug companies have had their patent terms extended so drugs will continue to rise in costs. Think about this when a vaccine is developed for COVID-19.
Freeland, who as a prominent federal Liberal government minister, has overseen continued underfunding of the public health portfolio and little penalizing of provincial breaking of the rules ensuring that private enterprises do not take the place of public health services. One glaring example of how this has impacted health services is what happened in private long-term nursing homes during the pandemic.
Freeland, whose trade deal efforts indicate her government may have an excuse to not implement Pharmacare or worse put in an ineffective one such that private for profit businesses can suck up public money to ‘take up the shortfall’. We know how this works: Dr Day, a longtime private medical practice advocate, is well established in BC and gets public funding via loopholes as well as sucks away medical professionals from public services. Here and elsewhere fewer public nursing home units are built while private businesses get public funding to build the needed units.
Freeland is not who we need as a prime minister no more then we want Trudeau. Nor do we need someone from the federal Conservatives at the helm. Been there, done that, not a good thing.
Edith Perry,
Millview
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.