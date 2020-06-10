Several properties proposed by the Town of Souris where Bell could install a telecommunications tower have been rejected by the company.
Now town council is looking for a face to face meeting with a company representative to discuss an amicable solution.
The company proposes to erect a 30 metre tower on property the telecommunications company owns on Sterns Avenue in the centre of town.
Both town council and residents in the area have voiced concerns to the company over the past couple of months.
Councillors agree the service is needed, but they don’t want the tower in the centre of a residential area.
Last month council sent a letter to Bell proposing alternative locations still within the town for consideration.
In response Bell stated all of the locations, which are not in residential areas, are too far out of town to be effective for the coverage they look to provide.
Mayor Joanne Dunphy said that reasoning is hard to understand.
“I believe these types of things belong in an industrial area,” she said.
“The issues residents raised are legitimate. They are concerned.”
Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, a federal department, has the final say as to whether Bell’s proposed site will be used for the tower.
Councillor Kenny Peters said it is too bad the decision isn’t up to residents.
“Nobody wants it there so why are we monkeying around about it?” he said Monday night at the regular monthly council meeting.
The councillor’s comments were followed with a motion from Councillor Thelma MacDonald to request a meeting with the company to find out what the town can do to accommodate Bell building its tower in another area of town.
The motion, seconded by Councillor Frankie Chaisson, was passed with a yes vote from all councillors except Boyd Leard who declared a conflict of interest at the beginning of the meeting. Coun Leard owns property in the area the tower is proposed to be installed.
After the discussion and voting on the motion was complete, Coun Leard offered his input on the project.
“My concern and my biggest argument against it is the size of the tower verses the size of the lot,” Coun Leard said, noting he was speaking as an electrician and not a councillor.
Yes it will be properly engineered, but if it does fall it can’t avoid the street and it can’t avoid a house that is less than 30 meters away, Coun Leard said.
In the letter Bell addressed residents’ concerns regarding safety, health hazards and potentially decreased property values.
The proposed tower will be set back a minimum of approximately 10 m (32.8 feet) from the residential property located behind 9 Sterns Avenue on Spring Street and a minimum of approximately 15 m (49.2 feet) from the adjacent property on Sterns Avenue. The tower would be set back approximately 25 meters from Sterns Avenue. Though the tower itself would be on commercial property, that property is completely surrounded by residential properties.
The letter stated: “In Bell’s experience with towers located within residential areas, damage due to falling ice is a very uncommon occurrence. These towers are built to withstand weather and ice. Any occurrence of ice falling from the tower would be similar to ice falling from trees and power lines.”
In addressing concerns over property values, the letter said there is no evidence that says property values are affected one way or the other.
In reference to health hazards: “The radio frequency fields given off by cellphone towers is a type of non-ionizing radiation which is similar to the type of energy used in AM/FM radios. A study done to predict the amount of non-ionizing radiation will not exceed limits set by Health Canada.”
Mayor Dunphy is aware a dispute resolution process can be accessed if no agreement is reached with Bell. However, her hope is to discuss further options with the company and come to an amicable solution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.