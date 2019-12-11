A shortage of fresh fish, haddock in particular, that affected local sellers throughout November and early December is slowly turning around.
“About three weeks ago it was very plentiful, but after that (the supply) dried up,” Aiden O’Regan, manager of MacPhee’s Market Independent Grocer in Souris, said.
The scarcity of product should soon be a thing of the past, according to Reggie Jameson, general manger at MR Seafoods, one of the suppliers for the Souris grocery store said.
“It is all due to weather,” Mr Jameson said.
“It has been blowing for the last two or three weeks and boats haven’t been able to get in and out as much as they should.”
This time of year the Charlottetown based wholesaler, which supplies stores and restaurants and sells from trucks at various locations weekly, buy their supply of haddock, hake and cod from fishermen in southwest Nova Scotia who fish off George’s Bank.
“This week and a little bit of last week it is starting to come around,” Mr Jameson said
“The boats have been able to make it back out and the fish are starting to come back in.”
Historical data, from Environment Canada, shows that the region where fishers would be harvesting has seen daily wind gusts throughout November and early December, reaching up into the 70, 80 and 90 km/h range.
“Even when fishers were able to get out during that time the catches were poor due to the prevailing winds,” he added.
David Fraser, manager at Souris Coop said they haven’t noticed a big difference in the amount of inventory they get from their suppliers.
“If a product is available in the market, we are normally able to get it. However, at this point, we are not negatively affected (by the fish shortage),” Mr Fraser said.
