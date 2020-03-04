Cambridge fire

Murray Harbour and Murray River firefighters responded to a blaze that extensively damaged a home in Cambridge early Monday afternoon. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire wasn’t known at press time. Kings District RCMP responded along with six fire trucks. The two-storey home is owned by Ronnie and Barb Lanigan. Sean MacDougall photo

Leviticus
Leviticus

I live nearby to the Lannigan home and noticed when I stepped out on my front porch that a cloud of black smoke was rising up. I drove over and was one of the first people to witness the beginnings of the blaze. I have to say I was completely impressed by how quickly the volunteer firefighters arrived and the speed and precision I witnessed as they set up their equipment and started to hose the blaze. The response time was about 15 to 20 minutes which is as fast as you could possibly hope for and the effort involved was incredible. However, it only took about 20 minutes for the fire to consume the house but it moved me to watch these volunteers make such a heroic effort!

