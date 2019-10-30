A blocked sewer line, which created an odour and caused minor spillage at Kings County Memorial Hospital on Saturday, has been repaired.
The issue began around 3 pm when toilets in separate patient’s rooms and the shower drain in the staff area began to overflow. The problem was resolved around 7 pm.
Water usage was limited at that time and toilet use was stopped until the problem was resolved.
Health PEI Senior Communications Officer Carmel Turpin said the issue was not related to ongoing renovations at the hospital.
The line blockage, according to Health PEI, did not impact patient care and extra housekeeping staff was called in to assist in cleanup efforts.
