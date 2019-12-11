Amber Jenkins of the Blue Fin Restaurant in Souris will do something a little different for her Christmas staff party this year. The restaurant owner and her staff will hold a food drive in support of the local food bank in lieu of exchanging gifts with each other.
From December 15 to 18, the group will be accepting donations of food, canned goods preferred, cash, gift cards and toiletries.
On the evening of December 18 after the Blue Fin staff party has concluded the donated items will be delivered to the Souris Food Bank.
Ms Jenkins is having a box specially created for the drive by the Harbourview Training Centre, a nonprofit in Souris that offers employment and training to individuals with intellectual disabilities.
“With all the hustle and bustle of the season, families dining at the Blue Fin might see the box,” Ms Jenkins said.
