A lot of chips and Cheezies will fall into the hands of consumers before Halloween comes on October 31 but now is the time communities should be formulating strategies.
No one can predict the future, especially more than a month from now. COVID may be a haunting memory by then or the province, heaven forbid, could be shut down again.
Souris for example has a plan. The town will host a Pumpkin Carving Contest on October 27 in the lead up to the big day and then a Halloween Costume Parade on the actual day when ghosts and goblins seize the night.
We have watched government repeatedly respond to virus-related events for the past handful of months rather than taking a pro- active role.
Communities can do better. Their leaders know their citizens best and once again while there are no guarantees in regards to what may unfold next, they can inject a semblance of excitement about upcoming events.
Kids need some form of normalcy .... adults crave it too.
Many communities have been revamping special events, all the while respecting health directives and acting in the best interest of their people.
No matter the public status on Halloween not everyone is comfortable about opening their doors to masked kids going about their door to door candy collections.
Halloween carries its own novel traditions but not all parent are willing to expose their children to households that aren’t family or they don’t normally frequent.
A recent Harris poll (US) on Halloween found that, of 1,970 adults polled, nearly three out of four people have no plans to take their children trick-or-treating.
It’s safe to say Canadian moms and dads may be of the same mind.
Halloween will look somewhat different this year even if it means parents combining their treats and having children pick them up at one specific location or an out- door public event.
The bottom line is where’s there a will, there’s a way and the onus is on communities to get creative - well in advance.
Last Tuesday three Graphic staffers and myself scoured eastern PEI to capture images for our annual Day in the Life special section.
The day was wonderfully sunny, not too hot and not too cold, and something that seemed very prevalent was a seeming need
for the public to talk to others outside their immediate bubble.
It’s a reflection of current times and evidence that we need to at least try to hold onto social inter- action in some form.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
