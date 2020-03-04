Boyd Leard is the new councillor for the Town of Souris winning over four other candidates with 127 votes.
Mr Leard is a local businessman who ran for the Green Party in the 2019 provincial election.
Voter turnout in the by-election, held Monday, was 254 residents, approximately 30 per cent of eligible voters in the town.
The other candidates were Denis Thibodeau with 63 votes; Curtis Laybolt, 30 votes; Anne MacPhee with 25 votes and Conor Mullally with 9.
Mr Leard will be sworn in at the March 9 council meeting at Souris Town Hall.
