In 2012 three out of nine Supreme Court justices in the United States were women. That year one of the three female justices, the second woman to ever hold such a position, Ruth Bader Ginsburg commented on gender representation in the country’s highest court.
“When I’m sometimes asked ‘When will there be enough (women on the Supreme Court)?’ and my answer is:‘When there are nine,’ people are shocked. But there’d been nine men, and nobody’s ever raised a question about that,”said Justice Ginsburg.
Her comment went viral and ruffled a fair few feathers. A phenomenon Justice Ginsburg was likely used to by this point in her career since she had become notorious in American pop culture for writing fiery dissents which are documents that express disagreement with the majority opinion of the court.
As many know, Justice Ginsburg passed away last Friday, September 18.
While focusing on this one comment of Justice Ginsburg’s minimizes a long and full legacy of work within the Supreme Court, her passing and re-sharing of this quote prompts a look at our own Supreme Court in Canada.
A quick search shows Canadians not far ahead of Americans on any road to having a society in which a representative diversity of people make it into our country’s most authoritative judicial positions.
None of the judges are Black or Indigenous. Three out of nine Canadian Supreme Court judges are women. If any self-identify as LGBTQ2S+ those identifications have not been public. Each judge could afford the education process of obtaining a law degree.
At very least,this lack of diverse representation flags inequalities in obstacles faced by a whole lot of people in Canada.These obstacles reach wider than simply those who strive to be Supreme Court judges.
It’s up to all Canadians to take the time to look closely at what obstacles we create as a society and to work together to eliminate them to create a more just society.
