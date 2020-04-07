Dr Heather Morrison, PEI’s Chief Health Officer, has confirmed the Easter Bunny is an essential worker and will be working hard this weekend to make deliveries to Island children.
The question was raised Monday evening when Dr Morrison and Premier Dennis King hosted a question and answer session. Questions were submitted by youth prior to the Facebook livestream event.
In response to the question from Marcus Hebert of Georgetown Dr Morrison said, “Although he might not have quite the same supply as other years, I would anticipate he would be working hard.”
Premier Dennis King and Dr Morrison noted that the Easter Bunny is very good at physical distancing since he comes at night when no one else around.
Dr Morrison confirmed that both the Easter Bunny and Santa are in good health.
“I’ve heard from good sources, their immunity and their immune system is very good,” Dr Morrison said. “They do not have coronavirus and they are wanting to reassure Islanders they are working hard.”
