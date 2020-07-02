Breanna Ching’s recent work in film has inspired the mental health advocate to expand her work.
For the past three years Raising Up Warriors’ annual Mental Health Awareness event has brought people together to share their stories and has raised an estimated $7,000 for mental health in PEI.
“They are powerful events that allow people to share their stories,” Ms Ching, founder of the organization, said.
“There has been a significant difference made in people’s lives.”
Now the 23-year-old social work student from Souris is using film as another means of advocating for the cause.
Ms Ching’s production The Pain and the Purpose placed second in a field of close to 1,000 entries, at New York’s Changing Minds Young Filmmaker Festival last fall.
In the film, Ms Ching recites powerful poetry in a piece dedicated to Andrew Wortman, a longtime friend and fellow advocate who passed away in May 2019. It tells the very personal story of battling a mental illness from within.
Ms Ching said she was blown away by the impact her film and the others had on so many people during the screening event last fall in the US.
“As (the screening) ended there was a line of audience members around me, complete strangers hugging me and telling me things like how they understood their daughter now and I had educated them,” she said.
While that impact was a world away in New York, Ms Ching is now using her next film, In the Shadows: Untold Stories of the Mental Health System, to raise awareness right here at home.
It is a raw depiction of experiences individuals have had in seeking help with mental illness in PEI.
A relevant topic she hopes will help bring changes to the system.
With COVID-19 restrictions in place the 2020 Raising Up Warriors event was cancelled. The organization is making up for some of that loss by selling tickets to In the Shadows.
Raising up Warriors is also going through a bit of a transformation. Plans are in the works to make it a foundation. The mission will be to promote mental wellness by providing supports not available through other agencies.
“There are systems in place, but they don’t cover everything like gym memberships or assistance with medication costs, therapy animals or even just food costs,” Ms Ching said.
“We want to have the ability to step up and provide those things.
“We want the people living in our communities to have all the support they need to live a fulfilling life.”
The public is invited to check out the website www.raisingupwarriors.com for more information on the organization or to purchase a ticket to watch In the Shadows.
