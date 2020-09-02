Islanders are fortunate to have access to the beautiful delights nature provides whether it be sandy beaches, hiking trails or calm rivers for kayaking.
We’re lucky to have access to these places whether we know it or not. That’s why we should always treat these places with respect. Whether it be a public beach or a hideaway known amongst locals, it should always be top of mind to leave natural wonderlands in the same if not better condition.
Unfortunately not everyone gets that message.
Visiting these wonderful places is a lot of fun but when you see trash or empty beer cans strewn about the wayside, it’s hard to take pride in your surroundings when it’s used as a trash bin by others.
It’s not a glamorous job but helping take care of these natural places is the least we can do to preserve them for future generations. If you’re on a hiking trail and you see a piece of garbage, stash it in your bag. Chances are it won’t take up much space. If you see some empty beer cans left on the beach, surely there will be a recycling bin close by.
During the lockdown phase of the pandemic, I noticed many people doing a shot challenge where someone nominated by their friends would take three shots of alcohol of their choice. Not long after, we mused at the office about a similar challenge but one where people would be nominated to pick up three bags of garbage.
What if that caught on? What if we took pride and bragged as much about the amount we were able to clean up from the beach as we did about taking shots.
Unfortunately it’s a big what-if that isn’t too trendy, but it has to start somewhere. Why not with that piece of garbage at your favourite beach?
Sean MacDougall
