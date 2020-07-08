The bubble burst last Friday, and if reports are accurate, some three to 400 cars started crossing the bridge at midnight. Both ways, presumably, and by morning, we heard breathless reports of how another ‘burst’ of 30-40 cars came across. That’s a burst? Sounds more like a regular Friday morning to me. The point being, once the really anxious families poured in, or out, everybody else with bubble bursting plans just seemed to mosey on in.
You can tell I had an exciting weekend when I paid no less than 15 visits to the Confederation Bridge website to check out their webcam. I first discovered this when we used to show it on Canada AM during storms. You know how excited people get seeing wind and snow whip across a big bridge. TV gold. Must say, the weather was quite benign during each of my 15 check-ins. These began Saturday morning, and ended on Sunday afternoon. What did I see? Not a lot. What was I looking for? Some indication of heavy traffic over the weekend, and it just wasn’t there. Sure, lots of trucks, and quite a few cars with trailers, but nothing that would indicate a backup at the checkpoint to get in, or out, and social media reports indicate that was the case.
I understand people’s urgent desire to see their family, or even get to their seasonal property. I have three kids and six grandkids in Ontario and haven’t seen them since January. I’m anxious to go, but am I ‘line-up-at-midnight’ anxious? I’m the kind of guy who would leave in the morning of the next day, just to avoid such a line-up. But, apparently there were some people who were concerned the initial lineup would be long, I mean, historically long, epically long, longer than your vacation long.
Leading up to the opening last Friday, I read that some people were worried that with the checkpoint at the bridge, and, what they felt would be an overwhelming volume of traffic, the lineup to get on the Island could stretch all the way to Port Elgin. Port Elgin! That’s 41 kilometres. And so I wondered just how many cars would that be, if, in fact, the lineup stretched all the way from the bridge to Port Elgin. Let’s see. Most cars/trucks are 4-5 metres long. For our purposes, let’s go with 4.5 metres per car length. Let’s say they leave a space of 50 centimetres between bumpers. That would give us a total of 200 cars, per kilometre. That, in turn, would create a lineup waiting to get on to PEI consisting of 8,200 cars. While we’re at it, let’s go small and assume just two people per car. There you go, 16,400 people waiting to get to PEI on day one. Ummmm no.
People’s anxiety over a situation they have no control over, makes these types of statements understandable. They don’t have time to do the math like I do.
Since a family visit for me at this point remains out of the question, I have time for things like math, and golf, and growing a beard, and deck building, and deck sitting, and even a couple of staycations and one upcoming bubble trip to Nova Scotia. (to yes, golf!)
Did anyone else notice the ferry went up a dollar this year to $80?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.