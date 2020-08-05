A gaggle of cousins from MacKinnon’s Point in eastern PEI have pooled their creative talents and ingenuity to raise money for the PEI Humane Society.
Last year Haley MacKinnon and Kate Fay worked together to make bracelets and sold them around the community.
Haley, 13, said they gave all the profits from that venture, $90, to the Humane Society.
“We wanted to expand this year and to do that we needed more people,” Haley said.
Other cousins Adriana and Cameron Mackinnon were recruited. Their brothers, Charlie and Porter, have pitched in too.
Sandy Hands Crafts has been going full tilt since the beginning of July.
First the group held meetings to work out strategy and now they are in production mode churning out not only bracelets, but also tie dye t-shirts and hats, scented wax melts and painted shells.
Last week the four girls had a very successful first day at the Souris Farmers Market.
“There was lots of business and customers really liked what we were doing,” Haley said.
Adriana,12, said customers were giving extra donations because of the cause.
“The most popular items were the painted shells and t-shirts,” Adriana said.
So it is back to production this week as the team replaces the stock for this week’s Farmers Market.
“We usually spend four or five hours a day working,” Haley said.
Any given day they can be found in someone’s kitchen or garage stringing beads, melting crayons, dyeing or painting.
“It is actually quite fun, but sometimes the beads fall off,” Adriana said with a chuckle.
It helps pass the time since COVID-19 has changed their regular summer routine.
“I am usually out with the boat tour business (Paradise on the Sea Adventures) my Dad has,” Adriana said.
The girls are also missing spending time with a few other cousins who can’t make the trip to PEI this summer.
The team has all pitched in start up funds with a little help from their parents.
When the season is over, all the profit will go to the Humane Society.
“We all have animals and we love them,” Haley said.
Once Farmers Market season is finished the group plans to go door-to-door in various neighbourhoods in the Souris area.
