Monday night’s game of the week had to go to Darryl Gamble, Kathy MacLean and Janice Gamble. They controlled most of their game against Glen Hancock, Barry MacDonald, Jason MacDonald and Jamie White. Even though Glen rallied his team in the end it wasn’t enough to overtake Darryl.
Once again Thursday night had me torn between great curling and watching Bob Nicholson work the room during trivia at the King of Clubs.
In the end I focused on a great game between Arny Nabuurs, Angus Mellish, John Donohue and David McRuer who were playing against Tammy Dewar, Darlene London, Robyn MacDonald and Gail Greene. This was a great game but Tammy held onto an early lead to win the game.
On the weekend we had the Annual Montague Curling Club Charity Business Spiel. With 28 teams participating there was lots of fun to be had by all. I must say I have been curling a long time but this weekend was the first time I was ever given a toothbrush. Thanks Travis Murphy. We raised approximately $4,500 in this wonderful event. The Business Spiel is a great example of true Island spirit and generosity.
