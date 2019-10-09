Three Montague businesses continue to be impacted by a fire in the early morning hours of September 18.
While there is noticeable damage to a portion of the building on Main Street, owner Roger Coffin said the damage was primarily caused by smoke. A dollar figure for clean-up isn’t yet known.
“It’s unfortunate the people that work there are inconvenienced and not able to earn a living,” he said.
The mall houses Tina’s Cut Above, Pigeons Flooring and Decor, Greco Pizza and Sleep Concept, a new business yet to open. The fire originated, outside a unit occupied by federal election Candidate Wayne Phelan.
Tina’s Cut Above was open for a short period following the fire before full extent of the damage was known.
“The fire happened on a Wednesday morning early, and that day we cleaned and cleaned and cleaned,” Tina MacAulay, owner of the hair salon, said.
“We were lucky to be working a couple of weeks.”
Five hairstylists, including Ms MacAulay, owner of the work in the salon and some have made other arrangements to carry on their business.
Ms MacAulay is unsure when the salon will reopen but she estimates a month, possibly longer.
"It could have been worse, we could have lost everything,” she said.
The other businesses in the structure have been closed since September 18.
Jake Schurman, owner of the Greco Pizza, said he is uncertain when his business will reopen.
Pigeons Flooring and Decor, owned by Brandon Canning, remains closed. The Graphic was unable to contact Mr Canning.
The newest tenant, Sleep Concept, was preparing to open when the fire occurred.
The Fire Marshal’s office has deemed “discarded smoking materials” as the cause of the fire.
