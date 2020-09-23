Caledonia construction back on

Crews were back on site in Caledonia last Monday morning to resume work on a new round about at the intersection of Wood Islands Road and Murray Harbour Road.
The project was delayed to disconnect and reconnect a fibre optic cable in the project area.
The roundabout project comes after a two-vehicle collision there last October that resulted in the death of three eastern PEI residents. Sean MacDougall photo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.