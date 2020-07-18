A spokesperson with the Department of Transportation said work on the Caledonia roundabout is projected to start in two to three weeks.
The tender process was posted on June 10 and closed on June 30. The next step is for the contractor to submit a timeline. The province would not disclose the name of the successful bidder.
The project follows a collision at the intersection on Thanksgiving Day 2019 which claimed the lives of three eastern PEI residents.
In a previous interview with The Graphic, Infrastructure Minister Steven Myers said the accident “was the final straw.”
Since then the speed limit on Routes 24 and 315, where the four-way intersection is located, has been reduced to 70 kilometres.
The project is estimated to cost $800,000.
