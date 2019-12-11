Collective Wisdom and driver Gilles Barrieau won the featured Fillies & Mares pace on the Saturday card at the Charlottetown Driving Park, going wire to wire in a one length victory in 1:58.4. Jackie Matheson trains the 5-year-old Western Ideal mare for Woodmere Farms of Marshfield,PEI. She ended a two race win streak by pre-race favourite Arc Light in capturing the featured pace. Matheson had two more winners on the 13 dash card to record a training triple, including another victory for Woodmere Farms with The Time To Win. Barrieau was in the sulky again for the Woodmere/Matheson combo.
Marc Campbell and David Dowling had driving triples on the Saturday afternoon card. Campbell was in the sulky with his own trainee Freddie in capturing the Open Trot class. The 7-year-old Majestic Son trotter has 13 wins in 2019 from 24 starts. The PEI Harness Racing Industry Association hosted a Customer Appreciation Day on Saturday afternoon with numerous prize draws throughout the program for those that purchased a pari-mutual ticket.
The Sunday afternoon card had the best pacers in the region battling in Race 9. The overwhelming favourite, Rose Run Quest, was an easy six length winner in 1:56.4 for driver/trainer Marc Campbell. Blair Hansen of Charlottetown is the owner. The win on Sunday was Rose Run Quest’s 13th this year from 25 starts. The 7-year-old If I Can Dream gelding was upset in his past two starts in the CDP top class as a heavy favourite but he got back on track Sunday and now shows five top class victories in his past eight starts.
Campbell won the final three dashes on Sunday afternoon and increased his dash win total at Charlottetown for the year to 125. Gilles Barrieau was shut out from the winners circle on Sunday but stands alone in second place in dash wins at the CDP with 107. David Dowling has produced the most wins by any driver over the past 10 programs at Charlottetown and stands in third for dash wins with 88. When Campbell claims the 2019 dash win title at the CDP it will be his 10th season in a row as the Charlottetown Driving Park’s top dash winning driver. Campbell also has a comfortable lead in the training wins category at Charlottetown for the year with 66 wins to runner-up Jackie Matheson’s 39. Myles Heffernan had a driving double on the Sunday program taking back to back races mid-card with Hes Marvelous and Siverhilllightnin.
The importance and strong support of Harness Racing on PEI was reflected recently in the Island Legislature. All three major political parties made statements of support for the industry. Darlene Compton is the Minister Responsible for Harness Racing on PEI and is the Deputy Premier of the province as well.
The live racing schedule on PEI slows down now with only single cards per week until the end of January when the final winter card will take place. The Driving Park will host Saturday afternoon cards the next couple of weeks and then Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.