The Marc Campbell machine keeps chugging away at the Charlottetown Driving Park. Campbell has dominated the driver standings in recent years on PEI and it looks like 2020 will be no different.
Campbell drove six winners on the opening card of the new year on Saturday after closing 2019 with nine winners over the final two programs at the Driving Park near the end of December. Messier Seelster was the most noteworthy winner for Campbell on Saturday as the 3-year-old pacing colt won his third in a row. Larry Chappell of Marshfield owns the son of Thinking Out Loud. Vaughan Doyle had a training double with Campbell aboard both Doyle trainees. Creepin won the top class for pacers with David Dowling in the sulky for trainer Jim Quinn.
The New Year’s Eve program was cancelled due to weather so the Boxing Day card was the final program of 2019 on PEI.
Campbell had four winners on that card including a fitting send-off for Dreamfair Van Dam. Standardbred race horses are forced to retire at age 14 so Boxing Day was the final go round for the 14-year-old veteran pacer. He was a winner in his final start on Boxing Day and ended his racing career with back-to-back wins, as he found the winners circle on the December 21 card as well. His win was in a quick 1:58.3. Despite age and retirement the old veteran still has lots of speed.
Young drivers Austin Sorrie and Ryan DesRoche are plying their trade in Ontario these days but returned home for Christmas and both of them picked up wins on the Boxing Day card. DesRoche with Jeff Lilley’s Bettim Jenny and Sorrie with Pictonian Storm. Campbell had five winners on the aforementioned December 21 card. Screen Test and driver Corey MacPherson won the top class for pacers on the final two cards of 2019 before the streak was broke by Creepin on the initial 2020 program.
Yearly totals for drivers at the CDP in 2019 saw Marc Campbell finish with 136 wins, boosted by 17 wins in the past five race cards, Gilles Barrieau was the runner-up with 107 wins. David Dowling was third with 91 wins. Campbell also had a track leading driving average of .382 and Barrieau was at .379 showing the dominance of both these drivers over the course of 2019. Campbell was also the top winning trainer at the Driving Park for 2019 with 70 wins. Jackie Matheson was the next trainer on the list with 42 wins. Campbell’s training average was a sparkling .407 as well. Gilles Barrieau trainees won 25 of 58 starts and Barrieau had a superb training average of .548.
Maritimers are nominated again for the Canada-wide O’Brien awards. Dave Kelly Jr. of Cape Breton, who has made a quick impact on Alberta racing, is up against the Island’s own Austin Sorrie for the Future Star Award. Gilles Barrieau is nominated for the Horsemanship award again. Summerside native Ian Moore has Century Farroh nominated for the top Three-Year-Old Colt Pacer in Canada. The Moore trainee was developed by Cape Breton’s top trainer Dave Ratchford. The Ratchford Stable of North Sydney, Nova Scotia are the owners.
