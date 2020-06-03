My picture that accompanies this column was taken May 27, 2016. It is now a fraud. It wasn’t when I started, but it is now, and it has to do with hair. Facial hair. As in, I’ve grown a beard. For only the second time in my life.
Back in 1987 I was working as a sportscaster on local television in Kitchener, Ontario. During one early January sportscast, I was reporting on the Toronto Maple Leafs losing their fourth straight game. Research shows me that was January 14th. I jokingly remarked, on air, that I should grow a beard until the Leafs go three games without a loss. That remark, as they say, gained traction with our promotion department. Next thing you know, I was growing a beard. All looked good when the Leafs reeled off a couple of wins. But, with the Leafs being the Leafs, it would take them five weeks to go three games without a loss. I certainly had a nice dark beard, and have that promotion picture to prove it. We even made a big deal about going to a local barber to get it shaved off. I couldn’t have been more relieved.
Fast forward 33 beardless years. I don’t know why I’ve grown a beard. When I was in isolation and in the weeks following, I was shaving every other day. Then I stopped. Inexplicably. Now, four weeks later, I have a beard, and the Leafs aren’t even playing hockey. Unlike my first beard, 33 years ago, this one is mostly white. Let’s actually call it gray. OK, grayish-white. I don’t think that just because it’s new, it’s going to change colour, like, for example, the way a baby’s hair changes colour as they grow older. Nope, mostly white. Right, grayish-white.
There are certain things I fear with my new look. One, you don’t want it to become a food storage area. Especially at my age. Two, I have the odd cigar on the back deck, sometimes with a beverage. I certainly don’t want to set my face on fire. Three, when I look down at my phone, I can’t help but get distracted by the new hair on my upper lip. And let’s not even talk about gum. But, these are minor issues, compared to ‘the itch’.
When I was 4-years-old, growing up in Fonthill, Ontario, I can remember going over to our neighbours house to play in their backyard. I can even remember Mrs Weaver telling me not to get too close to the bench on their patio. She was sure there was a wasp’s nest under it. She was right. I looked under, they came out, and 11, yes, 11 wasps stung me in the face. I raced home and remember my mom applying baking soda to her screaming son’s face. The itch is worse.
About three years ago, coming back from a guy’s golf trip out west, I Facetimed Heather from Pearson Airport in Toronto. She quickly noticed I hadn’t shaved during the trip and asked if I was growing a beard. I caught a completely negative vibe and ended up spending $22 for three disposable razors and a small can of shaving cream. When I got home, I was a little nicked up, but clean shaven. (Have you ever shaved in an airport washroom with just paper towels available? It’s a whole other column.)
Last week, sitting on our back deck, Heather looked over at me and said, “I like your beard.”
I said, “Ok I’ll shave ...”
Wait. What? Oh oh ... am I in this for the long haul?
