After a decade of arbitrary, centralized decision making, PEI’s education system will once again be controlled by elected trustees. Or so promises Education Minister Brad Trivers who announced a yearlong consultation process with legislation not expected until the spring of 2021 – or roughly the time when a minority Island government could reasonably be expected to fall.
Given how government has manipulated the education of our children and oversight of the system in recent years, Islanders have every right to view the announcement with skepticism. But if Tories deliver, it will mark a positive turn for the education system, which has veered from one dysfunctional model to another since 2008, all driven by government’s desire to micromanage control.
Even in announcing the process Trivers signalled a potential willingness to include appointees to an elected board, supposedly to offer professional expertise. The minister’s mandate letter intimated the same, so it is clearly something the new government and the education bureaucracy is considering.
But is it needed?
Nope.
What’s needed is an independent board supported by a competent bureaucracy all pushing for excellence to be at the core of our system.
This is not the case today. The MacLauchlan government created a centralized Fifth Floor power structure built on conflicts of interest that stripped away independent and credible local input. One of the aggravating constants of our system is the institutional embrace of mediocrity. Rather than invest and build a system that is a showcase for the country and the world - and as a byproduct a driver of the provincial economy - we limp happily along in the medium to lower tier of the nation.
We saw this again last week with the predictable decline in PISA test results, and in particular results from students at the lower end of the achievement scale.
Three years ago the Department of Education concocted one of the most crass politicalizations of children in its bid to artificially improve PISA results through test exemptions. When our numbers jumped, the department trotted children to a press conference to pat itself on the back, never mentioning that PEI led the world in the number of children (lower achievers) excused from writing the international standardized test.
The strategy blew up in the department’s face when it became known 14 per cent of Island 15-year-olds - almost three times the allowable limit - didn’t write the test. The number is improved this time around, but even our reduced exemption rate of seven per cent is higher than the five per cent allowed by PISA’s governing body.
We need to do better both in terms of real results and the example we set for our children. It won’t happen if we parachute perceived educational experts onto a new board. Nothing says mistrust quite like it.
Nor should we listen to the urging of Elections PEI and adopt electronic voting, which has become a prominent talking point based on a desire to unnecessarily grow the bureaucracy rather than ensure secure and accessible elections.
Provincial turnout is routinely in the 80 per cent range, yet Elections PEI reduced the number of polls in the last provincial election. Perhaps not surprisingly the number of Islanders voting dipped slightly and Elections PEI is now recommending a trial move to electronic voting. And while it’s true school board elections have lagged far behind provincial elections in turnout, it’s primarily a case of perceived relevance and enthusiasm. Government has not adequately promoted school board elections. Ever.
Even with promotion, board elections are unlikely to equal that of a provincial election. Education is most relevant to parents with children in the system. It is the same reason why youth are notoriously difficult to get to a poll, they don’t see the impact of provincial or federal politics on their lives.
Before we jump to unproven and risky technology, let’s encourage turnout. Let’s make the management of our education system fully transparent and engaging. Let’s hold the vote at a time when people are inclined to vote, either during a provincial or municipal election. Let’s hammer home the importance of voting and independent oversight.
But most importantly let’s set a goal that Prince Edward Island will move from the muddy middle to a recognized place of education leadership in the world.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
