There’s a great line in that wonderful musical Fiddler on the Roof that has stuck with me over the years.To explain; the musical takes place in Czarist Russia, with its backdrop of a downtrodden people, but has relevance today.
Asked by a member of his congregation, “Rabbi, rabbi, is there a blessing for the Czar?”
After a few seconds of pause the old rabbi uttered the following,“May God bless the Czar and keep him far away from us!”
That response, those 12 words, is a masterpiece of precision and meaning, and good intention. No one can misconstrue its intent.Which brings me to the current situation with the US president and his guardians, a lacklustre imitation of the Keystone Cops.
Let me be clear, I mean no ill intent towards the Keystone Cops.
Let’s examine this beauty; “Out of an abundance of caution”, an expression so lacking in transparency, so opaque, so ... insulting and disrespectful. Designed to make the nation believe they’re all over it, the medical condition of the president.
There are a number of translations here and I will try to decipher the true meaning: The president is sick with the virus and it may be serious, but we really don’t want this situation to go public but we have to say or do something because it will eventually come out. Or, the president was really rattled when he tested positive but did not want the nation to know how rattled so his guardians hatched this expression to indicate they forced him to go and he reluctantly acceded to the request. Or, let’s see if we can pull this one over on the media for fear they may ask some pointed questions about the president’s health. This will buy us some time and we hope another event will take over and they’ll forget this one. I can go on.
This administration is run by a president who lies about lying, to the point where anything coming out of this administration has to be reviewed and examined from every angle to decipher meaning.
To which I say, in any event, God bless and take care of the president, but keep him far away from us!
I say this out of an abundance of caution ...yikes ... ignore that last remark!
CD MacDonald,
Little Pond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.