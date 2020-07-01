Teams of families & friends scoured the town of Souris on Wednesday looking for items to fill the scavenger hunt list put out by the town in celebration of Canada Day. Team Line Road Girls brought their items to the Main Street Gazebo early afternoon. Katelyn Madore, on the right was the artist who sketched the animals in the picture. The rest of the team are, from left Wanda Madore and Della Willoz. Seventy teams signed up for the event. All participants received a bag of Canada Day goodies and seedlings from the provincial nursery. Charlotte MacAulay photo
