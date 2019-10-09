Dear Editor,
To all seniors and low-income workers concerning your income tax.
On October 21 this year we are going to vote for a new government, and it looks like a minority government and that is not bad because it gives the third party (the Green or NDP) more of a say. All four parties are making great promises to the middle class and families with children and that is good, but there are no promises for seniors or low-income workers.
Let me tell you a story about an Islander. Let’s call him Joe Smith, 79-years old, widower and retired carpenter. He started working when he was 18, got married to Mary in 1958. They had three children. Neither Joe nor Mary were university graduates, but they were determined their kids would be. All three graduated with honours. Mary never had a job as she was a stay at home mother.
Joe never earned more than $40,000 a year, paid his taxes on time and retired at age 65 in 2005. His accumulative pensions and GIC amounted to $24,000 a year, barely a living wage. Mary was disabled, so he was able to claim disability for her and did not have tax deducted from his pensions. They could not travel but they had enough to live on. Mary passed away two years ago so now Canada says Joe is single. Last April Joe makes up his income tax and finds he owes $2,000 in taxes. He does not have $2,000. So, he puts it on his Visa and it must be paid before the next income tax time at 22 per cent interest. He would love to take a trip to Vancouver to see his grandsons but cannot afford it.
At the same time a neighbour picked up a Lotto ticket and, behold, won $22 million and he was able to put it all in his bank account and was not charged one cent of tax.
A young neighbour of Joe’s, a 30-year old, worked for 2,000 hours at minimum wage of $12 per hour and earned $24,000. He made up his income tax and he owes $3,600, reducing his minimum wage to $10 per hour. The government agrees the minimum wage should be between $12 and $15 per hour. How can they charge income tax on minimum wage?
Our income laws stink to high heaven. They are stupid, unfair and should be subject to a class action against all provinces and federal governments for unfair taxation against seniors. Where are the ambulance chasing lawyers?
Recommendations:
1) Seniors with a taxable income of under $30,000 a year should not have to pay income tax on Old Age Security or Canada Pensions. Veterans do not pay tax on their pensions.
2) The non-refundable, or the maximum money a Canadian can earn before paying income tax varies for federal and all provinces vary from $9,000 to $12,000. This amount should be based on the minimum wage. Every Canadian family should be able to earn $24,000 before paying income tax.
3) Lotto winnings should be taxed like all other earnings. Winnings over $100,000 should be taxed at 20 per cent and all winnings over $1,000,000 should be taxed at 30 per cent.
How can we have those three recommendations discussed on the debate coming up? I am one of the lucky ones. I am 98-years old, a Second World War Veteran and a senior who can claim disability.
I would love to hear your comments.
Art Travers,
Kildare Capes
