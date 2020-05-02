Card plays and ceilidhs, yoga and sightseeing tours have come to a standstill for the foreseeable future at senior’s clubs around the region.
The buildings are shuttered and meetings cancelled until public health restrictions due to COVID-19 are lifted.
“It is hard on everybody,” Donnie Sanderson, president of the St Peter’s Circle Club, said.
The St Peter’s organization holds card games and ceilidhs on a weekly basis year-round and having to close the doors was a blow to not only members, but people from across the region.
Mr Sanderson is hopeful people are taking care of themselves in this time of isolation.
“It is a change in lifestyle and hopefully people can keep their spirits up,” he added.
Grace Blackett, president is Three River’s 50 + Club based in Cardigan, said they have been touching base with members through email and phone calls.
“Everybody has connections,” Ms Blackett said.
Two events, a St Patrick’s Day celebration and the theatre production of The Fascinating Ladies which would have seen more than 100 people take in the entertainment were shelved back in March and April.
The status of the annual Canada Day event, which normally closes out the gathering for the summer, is of course unknown.
Last week PEI’s Chief Public Health Officer Doctor Heather Morrison said there will be an ease-back of restrictions beginning May 1st.
What that will look like depends a lot on whether PEI can hold the line on the number of COVID-19 cases.
“We are trying to make sure there is a period of time we are in a good place that we can have (a discussion on easing restriction),” Dr Morrison said.
“People want to see each other, but we need to make sure we are very clear about what that means at the right time.”
Thelma MacDonald, president of the Silver Threads Club in Souris, said people in her community are also keeping in touch by phone.
“There are a lot of seniors who live alone and appreciate the calls,” Ms MacDonald said.
“When it opens up people will no doubt be happy to get out and do things.”
