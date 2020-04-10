The glow of candles could be seen across the region last week as the message hash tag #lightsonforpoppy was shared in a trubute of love to the family of Paul Batchilder who passed away on March 31 in his 80th year.
The silent tributes of love and sympathy for the Batchilder family appeared in windows not only in Georgetown where Mr Batchilder lived but in Belfast, Montague, neighbouring Cardigan, all the way to Stratford and beyond.
Mr Batchilder was devoted to family and committed to every task he took on for his community.
“When I think of Paul, I think what I admired most about him was he was equal parts “quintessential small-town Georgetown” and “worldly renaissance man,” Premier Dennis King, who was a longtime friend and originally from the County Capital, said.
“He always kept one foot planted firmly in the past, while hopefully plodding toward the future with the other.”
Back in the 1960s Mr Batchilder was one of more than 20 Lions Club members who founded Georgetown Fire & Rescue.
John Walsh, from Burnt Point, was a member of that squad.
“He was an organizer and a leader,” Mr Walsh said.
Both men took on the role of chief during their decades with the volunteer organization.
There were certainly some serious situations for the fire brigade in the early years when equipment wasn’t nearly as safety driven as today, Mr Walsh said.
Nevertheless Mr Batchilder was confident in his place as leader of the volunteer firefighters.
“Paul wasn’t scared to call the shots and if a decision had to be made he made it,” Mr Walsh said.
Current Fire Chief Mark Gotell said in recent years, Mr Batchilder maintained an interest in the organization and was always happy to relate stories from the old days.
He took great pride in being the first person to flick the switch on the refurbished alarm a few years back after the iconic fire siren was restored, Mr Gotell said.
During the many years Mr Batchilder was Post Master in Georgetown, he also delighted in being the messenger for the big guy at the North Pole, family friend Kerri O’Brien said.
She recalls the happiness he spread with return messages from Santa.
“When you come from a small town you tend to know who everyone is so I have had the pleasure of knowing Paul from a very young age” Mr O’Brien said.
“He has always been someone I have admired.”
Premier King said Mr Batchilder lived a large life.
“He was an environmentalist before most of us knew what that meant,” the premier said.
“He was a lover of the arts. He had a genuine curiosity about things he didn’t know.”
It was the people who were the most important aspect of communities and organizations for Mr Batchilder, who was also a town councillor in the late 1960s and early 1970s and a proud veteran of the Canadian Navy.
“His stories were endless and I loved every chance I had to listen to them ... so much wisdom, well traveled, his life was so interesting and his heart was huge,” Ms O’Brien said.
“He was a very thoughtful person.”
Premier King said Mr Batchilder will be greatly missed.
“Though his passing leaves a hole in our community, his contributions will be felt for years to come.”
A time and date of service is to be announced at a later date.
Mr Batchilder leaves to mourn his children, Alana (Chris) MacGillivray, Chris (Chantal) Batchilder, Melissa (Robbie) Gray, Andy (Susan) Batchilder, and Haley (Amil) Zavo, and grandchildren Daniel Ethier, Whitney (Adam) and Grayson Rutherford, Ashleigh MacGillivray, Oliver and Abby Batchilder, Avery Rusin, Allister (Makaila), Drew and Pearce Batchilder and Mischa, Simon and Eli Zavo. Mr Batchilder was predeceased by his wife Rosemary.
