It’s been a couple weeks since the streets of Charlottetown saw thousands march to declare Black Lives Matter.
In that time many posts have been making the rounds about education and statistics of how black, indigenous and persons of colour (POC) are disproportionately killed and racialized in society.
The conversations are ongoing. They are becoming more mainstream with many posting to social media links to articles, documentaries and podcasts about marginalized people.
With the presence of the conversation staying in the public eye, unfortunately corporate capitalization on the movement has reared its ugly head.
A well known department store chain’s online shopping page shows numerous pieces of clothing and jewellery depicting slogans for the Black Lives Matter movement. Additionally there are pieces depicting All Lives Matter and other slogans co-opted by protestors against the BLM movement.
The use of this issue by a corporation leaves a bitter taste. Matters of oppression, racism and movements trying to break down these barriers in society are not something to create profit. This is not a major sporting event or a concert tour.
These products selling on the corporation’s website are stocked and shipped by a third party, a lame excuse which the company provided on social media when asked about the t-shirts specifically.
Should a company wish to have a brand’s products sold on its website, the company should take responsibility, not shrug it off as if it was not their problem.
The Black Lives Matter movement creates a platform for society to enact change, to truly treat everyone as equals. Right now there is still racism embedded into the system and the only way to uproot it is through educating ourselves and having uncomfortable conversations to confront it. Buying a t-shirt or a snap-back hat from a big name department store doesn’t make you an activist nor does it help solve the problem, it just makes you contribute to corporate greed.
Sean MacDougall
The grammar in this article is less than acceptable. It begins with the phrase "a couple weeks". That should be "a couple of weeks". If it's a typo, well, that's understandable but otherwise it is not correct English. And then the phrase "killed and racialized" jumped off the page. Sequentially, it sounds like one action is followed by another, as in "killed and eaten". Racializing is a continuous, or certainly endemic process. Killing, in this context, is not. And why not be precise about the nature of this 'killing' and who is doing it? It's hardly as though it's an arbitrary and random activity. And finally, why avoid mentioning by name the store that is selling Black Lives Matter clothing and accessories? Why the delicate vagueness? Correct English grammar and usage and precise and fact-supported statements or opinions please!
