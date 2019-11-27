December 20. That is the day numerous reporters for StarMetro daily newspapers across the country will file stories for the last time before they are out of a job.
John Boynton, president of Torstar Corporation, said in a release, “While StarMetro newspapers have been editorial successes and have developed loyal audiences over the years, print advertising volumes have decreased significantly in recent months to levels below those required to make them commercially viable.”
The StarMetro Halifax just published a body of investigative work in partnership with other news organizations across the country that revealed lead poisoning in numerous major cities across the country. It was huge. Journalists at that paper are sharp and certainly were a source of daily news and in the 18+ months they operated under the StarMetro Halifax banner (formerly the Halifax Metro) they became a force to be reckoned with.
While attending journalism school in Halifax the journalists at StarMetro were part of the list of reporters I always kept my eye on, to know what they were saying, to know what they were reporting on. I can’t speak for the reporting of the StarMetro papers in Edmonton, Vancouver and Calgary but I can say four good reporters and their editor are being put out of the job five days before Christmas.
Sean MacDougall
To paraphrase Marie Antoinette, "If they can't report for a newspaper, then let them create a blog!"
