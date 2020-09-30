An 89-year-old male is a patient in the Kings County Memorial Hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Main Street, Montague last Thursday.
The man was crossing the street in front of the Post Office around 10:30 am when he was struck.
An off-duty firefighter was present at the scene and provided first aid to the victim before he was transported to hospital.
Kings District RCMP Sergeant Chris Gunn said alcohol and speed are not considered to be factors in the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.