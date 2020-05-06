Registration aside, the Clipper Field, the largest of the four fields, is in dire need of maintenance.
The infield area and along the baselines is rocky and presents a safety issue.
“We haven’t had the resources to properly maintain the infield. It’s been an issue for a few years,” Mr O’Brien said.
To remedy the issue contractors specializing in earth work must grade the 120 foot by 120 foot space down three inches and remove the dirt. This would be filled back in with sand. Directors are waiting on a quote but expect the work would cost in the range of just under $10,000.
The issue was also passed along to the Three Rivers Council at their Committee of Council meeting on April 27. A decision was moved to next month’s council meeting.
