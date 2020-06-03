A Cardigan resident is looking to bring his neighbours and councillors of Three Rivers together to talk about a project underway on the village’s waterfront.
Robert Lethbridge said a new kayak storage building being built on the north side of the river isn’t appropriate to the community. He is frustrated with what he feels is a lack of communication by the Town of Three Rivers.
“It’s an eyesore,” Mr Lethbridge said.
The tender for the building, measuring 20 feet by 20 feet, was approved by council on its monthly meeting November 12, 2019.
Mr Lethbridge, who lives close to the waterfront, said he learned about the building only when survey stakes were put in the ground earlier this year.
Mr Lethbridge will hold a meeting at the gazebo in Cardigan on Thursday, June 4 at 7 pm to allow other residents to speak on the project.
The Three Rivers Council and administration have been invited although Three Rivers CAO Jill Walsh confirmed Monday she had not heard of the meeting at that point.
The value of the tender was listed at $41,615.64 to be paid through the town’s gas tax fund, although an amendment was made to have overages paid through the Cardigan Reserve Fund. The company awarded the tender was B & S Construction of Charlottetown. The structure can hold 16 kayaks.
Councillors Cindy MacLean, who represents the village, Cody Jenkins, Wayne Spin, Cameron MacLean, Gerard Holland and Ronnie Nicholson voted in favour of awarding the tender with the amendment. Councillors Alan Munro, Jane King, David McGrath, John MacFarlane and Deputy Mayor Debbie Johnston voted against the motion.
Cardigan Community Council had completed the kayak wharf before the community amalgamated into the Town of Three Rivers.
