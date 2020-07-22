As a child I would often spend an hour here and there drafting up my dream home. I would draw bird’s-eye views of potential layouts. These layouts were not minimalist.
They would often be multiple stories tall allowing room for my 50 metre indoor swimming pool with a water slide, an extensive music studio and rock climbing walls instead of stairs. Even my most basic imaginings would likely include a 10-stall horse barn with a riding ring and ample pasture land.
Fifteen years later - The other day I found myself browsing through a magazine at a local grocery store. There were food and health magazines, fashion magazines but nothing really caught my eye until I noticed ‘OUTDOOR LIFE - LIVE OFF THE GRID’.
Snatch. I bought the magazine.
The magazine’s first pages were filled with directions to build log cabins, yurts and tiny homes.
These are exactly the type of accommodations I’ve been eyeing up lately.
The magazine referred to these as ‘dream homes’. I suddenly realized this descriptor rings true to me and how drastically my dreams have shifted as I grew up.
On the one hand, it felt like this new dream indicates that I’ve grown to be more considerate and I have gradually tried to pursue a socially and environmentally responsible lifestyle over a massively indulgent lifestyle like a good scout.
On the other hand, I was a bit sad to have let go of the idea of having a house that could support a variety of themed rooms. I still wouldn’t mind a 10-foot towering chocolate fondue fountain in my home.
As I drove home from the grocery store I was suddenly acutely aware of the mega homes and cottages lining the Island’s scenic routes. I couldn’t decide if I appreciated these home’s owners for indulging in what I associate with realizing childhood dreams, or if I was frustrated with these home and cottage owners for refusing to grow up in a world with such vast gaps in equity.
Rachel Collier
