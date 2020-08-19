Belfast area families will con- tinue to have a day care option, as a centre operated by CHANC- ES will remain at Belfast Consolidated until a permanent location is found.
Parents were informed last month that the Belfast program would close on August 21 due to lack of appropriate space.
The CHANCES program was originally at the Dr John M Gillis Memorial Lodge until pandemic- related restrictions came into effect in March. But the fact the centre was located at a long-term care facility forced it to move its operations into two rooms at Belfast Consolidated.
Rilla Marshall said she’s happy to continue sending her child to the day care at the school.
“I was very happy with the proactive response of our (Belfast-Murray River) MLA, Darlene Compton, in taking quick action to find a solution,”she said.
Dawn MacLeod, coordinator for CHANCES’s Smart Start program, confirmed the day care will remain at the school for now.
“(Belfast Consolidated principal) John Munro has been able to give
Island us two permanent rooms that are dedicated space to CHANCES,” she said.
As with public schools, the CHANCES Belfast day care will fol- low guidelines laid out by PEI’s Chief Public Health Office, Ms MacLeod said. Those guidelines include extra staff to clean the rooms and the toys inside, and screening of children for potential COVID-19 symptoms.
A permanent location is still needed.
CHANCES can accommodate a total of 21 children, including six infants, at the school. That compares to the 56 licensed spaces the program offered at Gillis Lodge.
As well, the day care is at the mercy of the Public Schools Branch’s decisions when it comes to winter storms and the like.
“When you’re housed in the school, you have to close with the school,” Ms MacLeod said.
While this temporary situation isn’t ideal, Ms MacLeod said the concern was ensuring parents who live and work in the Belfast area continue to get child care.
“Hopefully we’re going to be able to find a building that can be renovated, to make it appropriate for child care.”
Ms Marshall thinks there is something beneficial to having day cares in rural schools.
“Especially amidst concerns about low student enrollment, (schools) should consider having day cares,”she said.
“The space is there,and it offers a local solution to child care,enabling young families to stay in rural communities, and in turn potentially increase student populations when the children reach school age.”
