Several eastern PEI lobster fishermen see an increase in carapace size as an investment in the industry.
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans issued the change for LFA 24 and 26A beginning with the 2020 spring season. The minimum allowable measurement is now 74 millimetres.
Jeff MacNeill of North Lake says the increase is a step in the right direction as he prepares for his 24th year on the water.
“You’re still catching the same amount of lobsters as you were before but they’re bigger and weighing more. It’s more pleasing to the purchasers,” he said. “I’m in it for the future.”
The only downside Mr MacNeill sees is it could increase the demand for canner size fish.
“We have our own little niche market with canner lobster here,” he said.
Mr MacNeill said consumers of the smaller weight lobster have a product that is cheaper. It presents the same as larger lobsters and saves storage space for venues such as cruise ships.
“You don’t want to see that market go away. Down the road if everybody is producing the same thing, that’s not good either,” he added.
Before the change, a survey was sent out by the PEI Fishermen’s Association to fishers in both LFAs asking if fishermen were in favour of it. LFA 24 fishers were surveyed in October and November.
Of those 601 license holders 459 responded and 60.9 per cent supported the one millimetre change. A total of 39.4 per cent opposed it and 0.4 per cent were spoiled ballots.
The results on the PEI Fishermen’s Association’s website noted escape mechanism measurements would also be adjusted.
Edwin McKie, who fishes out of Fortune Bay in LFA 26A, welcomes the change. “When you look at all the other zones in Atlantic Canada that increased their (carapace) size, their catches went up,” he said. “To me it looks like the best thing to do.”
Mr McKie said he doesn’t remember the last time the minimum size was changed but it was “too long ago.”
He said having more undersized lobster in the ocean may help lessen the blow in seasons with smaller catches.
A survey for LFA 26A last November had 210 license holders out of 356 respond. It resulted in 65.2 per cent supporting the change. The remaining votes showed 34.3 per cent were opposed and 0.5 per cent of the ballots were spoiled.
According to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans a larger carapace size allows more female lobsters to reach sexual maturity and reproduce more before being large enough for harvest. Consequently egg production and population numbers of lobsters will be bolstered.
DFO takes the results of surveys in account before making a decision. Nova Scotia-based fishermen in LFA 26 and Indigenous fishermen are also consulted to ensure the majority support change. The Science Branch of the Department of Fisheries is then consulted to ensure the increase wouldn’t have negative effects on the fish stocks.
DFO confirmed there will be negative impacts created by the increase.
