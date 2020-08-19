Carley Matheson plans to complete the first year of her under-graduate degree through St Thomas University.She’ll log into the school’s online courses this fall from her home in St Peter’s Bay. She thinks this year, tuition should be lowered.
“I understand it’s the right decision not to be going to school but I don’t enjoy the fact I’m paying the same or more and not getting the same experience,” Ms Matheson said.
She is not alone in her assessment.
Gemma Shea of Tignish will start her third year of Kinesiology at UPEI next month.The number of labs she will be able to participate in has been reduced from one per week to one all semester.
“We should be compensated for that in a way,” she said adding she won’t have access to lab equipment or materials therefore diminishing the learning experience.
Ms Matheson said online learning this spring, when she completed Grade 12, was more difficult than in-person schooling.
“It’s important to have people around you, it’s so much more helpful than figuring stuff out by yourself.”
Ms Matheson finds motivation can be contagious, she sees being in an environment surrounded by peers with similar goals as invaluable.
This year, she said tuition expenses are especially not fair for those who might be struggling financially.
Brian Affouan, president of the UPEI student union agrees with Ms Matheson.
Mr Affouan said many students lost their job options this spring and summer. Federal and provincial funding for students only met immediate needs for many students and International and mature students weren’t eligible for some of the government funding options available to others.
“We would like to see more needs based funding offered to everyone,” he said. “We’re in August, September and tuition deadlines are coming up and many students won’t be able to afford it.”
Some students will find it particularly difficult to pay for school this year since many universities and colleges in the Atlantic region have increased tuition. UPEI and Holland College respectively raised tuition
by about 2 per cent. Ms Matheson’s university, located in New Brunswick, increased tuition by just over 5 per cent.
“We’re just learning through our laptops and if we’re putting all this money in, we should be getting the full experience,” Ms Matheson said.
She understands the dilemma universities face: they have costs to cover and bills to pay for faculty and staff, to upkeep facilities and to adjust to online delivery methods.
Tuition at UPEI costs about $6,300 per year for Canadian students enrolled full-time in a basic arts or science degree program.This doesn’t include a variety of fees and the cost of text- books and learning materials.
To offset students’ costs, UPEI eliminated some fees including an e-learning fee which previously cost $75 per course.
International students, who are charged a fee of over $7,000 per year for a basic arts or science program, can now opt out of a medical plan to save up to $927.
A fitness and administration fee of $266 will be waived for students not residing in PEI.
Local students have been able to benefit from a variety of government funding options.
Eligible students could collect $1,250 every four weeks from May until August through the Canadian Emergency Student Benefit. Students with dependents or a disability could collect $2,000 every four weeks for the same time period.
Both the federal and provincial governments offered loan payment deferral options.
The provincial government offered students, who live in PEI and attend recognized Island schools, $1,000 spread over three months to help pay for rent and a one-time grant of $750 to those who lost their primary source of income or whose Employment Insurance benefits had expired.
The province also created a post secondary student support fund which offered UPEI and Holland College $100 000 each to distribute to international students in need.
Virtual classes conducive to busy schedules
For some, the switch to online schooling and the supports offered have worked well.
Francis MacWilliams, of Alberton is in her final year of the accelerated Bachelor of Nursing Science program. Courses for this program run two years straight without summer vacations.
“I was going to be in school anyway and, because of COVID-19, I was able to get the rental assistance of $1,000.That helped
out,” Ms MacWilliams said.
Ally Clements,from High Bank, is working through her fourth year of UPEI’s Kinesiology program.
She said the move online was helpful. She was able to work with her dad fishing in the spring, then enrol in two online courses this summer. The online courses help her spread out her course load. This will be especially useful when her schedule of playing and practicing with UPEI’s women’s hockey team restarts.
“Neither of those classes were available online before the pandemic,” Ms Clements said.
“I feel like UPEI has adapted well and professors have been extremely lenient with how we get our work done,” she said. “They seem very understanding of what is going on and that we’re going through a crazy time around the world right now.”
