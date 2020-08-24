Charges are pending following a collision that claimed the life of a 70-year old Stratford man on Saturday afternoon in Canavoy.
Police were called, at 3:45 in the afternoon, to the crash site of a motorcycle and a vehicle at the intersection of Route 2 and the MacAdam Road, Kings District RCMP Sergeant Chris Gunn said.
“In the initial investigation it was found the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Route 2 and the car made a left hand turn into the path of the motorcycle,” he said.
“Charges are pending, either Criminal Code, Highway Traffic Act or both depending on the traffic analysist’s report and the coroner’s report.”
The coroner’s report could take from four to six months to be released.
The Stratford man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The driver and passenger of the car received minor injuries, according to Sgt Gunn.
The road was closed for several hours. East River and Morell Fire Departments, Island EMS, along with highway safety employees and conservation officers assisted at the scene.
