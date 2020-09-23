Capital cities have a unique status and role.
They are the seat of government and justice, and in most instances the major administrative centre of a procince, state, or nation.
They are also municipalities, and legal creatures of a higher governmental authority.
And while it is true that individuals and businesses residing within the boundaries of a capital city pay annual taxes and other charges, capital cities are handsomely supported by their respective provincial governments.
The city of Charlottetown for instance could never begin to offer municipal services at their current levels, or undertake its many capital projects, without major financial support from both the province and the federal government.
In the city’s 2019-20 budget, the annual municipal grant and infrastructure funding represents nearly 30 per cent of the total revenue.
Add to this the direct and indirect economic impact of provincial and federal institutions like the Department of Veterans Affairs headquarters and the University of Prince Edward Island, and it’s safe to say the city of Charlottetown certainly doesn’t pull its own weight financially.
Therefore, when any Islander, regardless of where they live, expresses an opinion about life in their capital city, or God forbid questions a decision made by city council,they have a right to do so. As our capital city, Charlottetown is a favoured community. It enjoys a special status and every Islander has an investment in its sound administration and future development.
It is important to point all of this out because the capital city establishment, especially the lawyers and developers, and municipal leaders, tend to view the city as their own private backyard, and everyone else should, well, just mind their own business.
Although I reside in Hunter River,and try to support all of our local services, I venture into ‘town’ frequently to shop, see my doctor, go to a movie, or enjoy a shawarma at Cedar’s Eatery, in my opinion the best Lebanese restaurant in Canada.
I also try to keep up with the issues and challenges confronting our capital city, and certainly affordable housing, or the lack thereof, has been at the top of the priority list.
That is why I was shocked when city council a few months ago,using a very unorthodox and limited review process, approved a $30 million eight-storey luxury apartment complex for the Charlotte- town waterfront, a 99-unit building to be erected on Haviland Street.
According to APM developer Tim Banks, these luxury apartments will include “everything from a gym to a dog wash” and rent for about 15 per cent more than existing apartments in the city. Banks claims the housing market needs more than affordable units, which should be music to the ears of wealthier clients but not to working families and younger professionals who are already paying exorbitant rents for often substandard housing.
But what is especially galling about this development is the abbreviated and under-the-covers approval process, without any opportunity for public review or consultation. Evidently, the city bylaw for the waterfront zone does not require a public meeting. But there is strong and growing opposition to the apartment complex and the only avenue concerned residents have to voice their opinions is social media, unless some individual or group directly effected by the APM development launches a formal appeal to the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission (IRAC).
During my time as vice chair of the commission, I was amazed at how pliant the city was when it came to reviewing and assessing proposed development projects, sometimes willing to go against the recommendations of its own planning board to satisfy a developer’s wishes.
Undoubtedly, Tim Banks and APM have that kind of influence over the city, and the prevailing view is that any build is a good build.
Mr Banks in his Twitter ramblings likes to call me the ‘Captain of the Can’t Get Ahead Gang’, whatever that means. He has me figured as an ignoramus when it comes to the construction industry, and adverse to the very notion of progress.
I grew up on construction work sites and know a little about that industry. My father was a successful general contractor most of his working life, building schools, post offices, and other commercial buildings throughout the province, and his father was a bridge builder who also put in the first concrete waterfront in Summerside, not far from where Mr Banks’ father ran his service station.
Not to belabour the point but my late brother Richard was an award-winning construction project manager, and his younger son is chair of the Engineering Department at UNB.
But I also know something about responsible public administration,and what fair-minded government looks like, and I strongly believe the APM project on Haviland Street because of its scale and location, and impact on neighbouring properties,should undergo a thorough public review.
That’s the view from Hunter River.
Great points. While I agree with you that Ch'town needs "affordable" housing the concern that was raised with the 15 Haviland Street project was centered around issues that should concern all of us. The project was green lighted by Town Council, rubber stamped in a 17 minute meeting that they claim no one attended. . The problem is that Charlottetown's own Zoning & Development Bylaw Requirements were ignored or violated in every way. If this happened in New Jersey or Montreal we could probably figure it out. But here in Charlottetown we expect and deserve better.
The matters of Environment, traffic and safety, zoning, Community impacts, aesthetics, and Legal implications were all ignored. This is a $30 million dollar project and we are told that Council had their 17 minute meeting but that nobody showed up. This does not pass the smell test. We pay people to due diligence and to maintain law and order. Yes, we need housing but we also need to know that our City and its citizens are protected from those that will abuse us.
