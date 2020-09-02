No aspect of our lives has gone untouched by COVID-19 over the past five-plus months.
Not the least of which is job security.
As Labour Day is commemorated in 2020, there is no doubt the pandemic has changed workforce priorities across the globe.
Here at home thousands of people began working from home while others faced layoffs and an uncertainty as to when or if they would return to work.
And then we have the essential workers who, more than any of us, were thrust into figuring out how to do their jobs without compromising their own safety.
Font-line workers such as grocery, service station and hardware store staff reported to work day after day facing the unknown of whether community spread was in their midst.
Truckers who crossed provincial and international borders on a regular basis risked their safety to ensure store shelves remained stocked.
Staff in hospitals and care homes stayed the course ensuring our most vulnerable citizens were happy and safe.
Even today we are not free and clear, but more people are working.
Months have passed since that time of uncertainty, but now as schools gear up for opening a whole other contingent of essential workers are about to face the uncertainty.
Back in the 1880s when Labour Day was first observed it was to celebrate the achievement of workers.
We can look back at 2020 and celebrate a workforce that picked up the torch to help us make it through a very scary time.
Cheers to the front lines. Here’s hoping you have time to put your feet up this Labour Day and reflect on your outstanding service.
Charlotte MacAulay
