The Morell Chevies are up 2-0 in the Kings County Baseball League finals after a 3-0 shutout over the defending champs, the Alley Stratford Athletics.
Game two was played under a beautiful late afternoon sky at Church Field in Morell. It was a fast paced game that lasted only 1 hour and 20 minutes. Taylor Larkin led off the Chevie first inning with a base hit, stole second and scored on a pass ball to give Chevie’s starter Ben MacDougall the only run he needed.
Morell added a pair of runs in the third to finish the scoring at 3-0. Larkin scored on a Logan Gallant base hit and Stephen O’Shea’s sac fly scored Scott Harper.
MacDougall pitched a complete game two hitter while striking out seven.Taylor Larkin was the hitting star going 2/3, with two runs scored and two stolen bases. Logan Gallant and Scott Harper both went 1/3. Darcy Affleck led an errorless effort by the Chevies defense. Affleck made two speculator scoops at first base in the bottom of the seventh to prevent the A’s from scoring. Grant Grady had the only two hits surrendered by MacDougall.
Tyler Taylor pitched an excellent game despite taking the loss. Taylor allowed only four hits and struck out five. All three runs against him were unearned.
The Chevies won game one in Stratford scoring at will in an 18-0 routing in a game called after five innings. Scott Harper’s RBI double in the first inning was the first of many. Three more in the second and 11 in the third put the finishing touches on a lopsided loss for the defending champs.
Logan Gallant,Taylor Larkin and Duncan Picketts all had three hits for Morell. Gallant also had two doubles and five RBIs. Darcy Affleck went 1/1 with three walks and four runs scored. Troy Coffin pitched all five innings for the win.
Game three goes Wednesday at MacNeill Field. Game time is 7:30 pm with the start under the lights. Game four will be back in Morell. Game time to be decided later.
The Kings County Baseball League will hold a small awards banquet this Thursday night at Peakes Tee. Five major awards will be announced. They include: Rookie, Top Pitcher, the Lionel King Memorial, Trixie Dunn/Aquinas Ryan and League MVP. The league will have a live feed for all to view. The most prestigious trophy would probably be league MVP. That will go to Stratford’s Grant Grady. Grady led the league in various categories including batting, runs scored, doubles and triples. This is the third year in the league for the 25-year-old Summerside native. Grady was the KCBL Rookie of theYear in 2018. Other winners are a 25-year veteran, a rookie who was among the top five in team batting and two teammates who have been with their team since it re-entered the league four years ago.
