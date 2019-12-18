The Chief of Protocol to Premier Dennis King was arrested November 21 in Stratford and charged with driving under the influence.
Carolyn Duguay will appear in Charlottetown Provincial Court December 23 at 1 pm.
Ms Duguay was appointed to the executive council position following the April 23 provincial election. She was a senior member of Mr King’s PC leadership team.
According to the government website, the Chief of Protocol is responsible for planning visits by dignitaries and senior international officials, provide assistance to coordinate government ceremonies and act as government expert on protocol and precedence.
A government spokesperson said Tuesday, "This is a personnel matter and as such, and for reasons of confidentiality, the Government of Prince Edward Island, as the employer, has no comment on this matter."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.