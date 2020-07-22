As many as 43 Belfast area families are affected by the closure of CHANCES day care at the Dr John M Gillis Memorial Lodge in Belfast.
Thirty-seven children and six babies are enrolled at the centre which has a staff of 10. The closure comes into effect on August 21 and is the result of COVID-19.
Last Thursday, parents received an email from CHANCES’ executive director Ann Robertson. In part it reads: “Due to several factors, including restrictions related to Phase 4 of ‘Reopen PEI Together,’ as well as access to appropriate space, CHANCES will no longer be able to offer the Smart Start program in the Belfast area.”
CHANCES opened a centre just over two years ago and closed on March 17 due to the pandemic. While many other centres reopened at reduced capacity in late May, the Belfast program didn’t reopen until a few weeks later, this time at the community’s school.
The announcement doesn’t sit well with some parents.
Rilla Marshall, who has one child at the centre, said it took a lot of hard work to get child care in the Belfast area.
“It seems a waste of time and energy to get it going, only for it to disappear,” she said.
Ms Marshall said since the pandemic began, there has been little communication between parents and CHANCES. For example, parents had only learned the day before the program would be moved to a new location.
Vicky Edgar, who has two children enrolled there, said a big concern is whether she can get a spot at another day care, something that is difficult at the best of times.
“With COVID-19, we know other day cares are unable to bring back their own children. How would they bring in new children?”
CHANCES is offering the Belfast parents spaces in its new Smart Start program at the Murphy Community Centre in Charlottetown. Staff will also be relocated to other centres.
The parents said it wouldn’t be feasible to take their children to Charlottetown. Most of those involved live and work in the Belfast area, some at Gillis Lodge while others are in primary industries such as agriculture and tourism.
“I work from home in the winter and Greenwich National Park in the summer,” Ms Marshall said. “To drive our daughter to day care in Montague or Charlottetown in the middle of winter is just not doable.”
Ms Edgar works in Montague and said she was lucky to quickly find spaces for her children, but she knows many other families won’t have that option.
“I just hope something can be worked out for those parents,” she said.
Kim Van Geest has two children enrolled in the Belfast program.
“It was kind of a shock to us; we thought they were making an effort to keep (the program) going.”
She said there were indications the program would no longer be offered due to the high-risk senior population. However, the hope was space could be found at locations such as Belfast Consolidated or nearby Iona Hall.
“Being patient seems to have completely backfired,” she said. “We feel like they’re leaving us high and dry.”
Ms Marshall said the school would make sense as a permanent location but her understanding is it won’t be possible due to social distancing and other restrictions for students in the fall. She feels there are other options.
“A little bit of creativity and imagination about location could go a long way,” she said.
The parents stressed the CHANCES program in Belfast is excellent.
“The staff love the children and the kids are as happy as clams,” Ms Van Geest said. “I see my preschooler gaining confidence. The kids and staff had an amazing relationship.”
“The children had interaction with the residents (at Gillis Lodge) and that’s really good for their development,” Ms Edgar added.
Even before the pandemic, child care spaces were often hard to come by. A Graphic story from 2018 reported 832 people province-wide on the official child care registry waiting list.
Ms Marshall said as PEI attempts to recover economically, many parents are in a “very precarious” position as they can’t work without child care. She made reference to reports that the unemployment rate for women is higher than for men during the pandemic, and women are still often the ‘default”’ parent.
“The need for day care isn’t going to go away any time soon,” Ms Edgar said.
Douglas MacKenzie, owner of the Gillis Lodge, didn’t get into any specifics about CHANCES’ decision to vacate the lodge. However, he said discussions between the Department of Health and Wellness and the facility’s nursing department resulted in the decision that having the centre at the lodge “wasn’t a good fit.”
“It was good when it worked but when the pandemic hit, that was a different story,” Mr MacKenzie said.
Belfast-Murray River MLA Darlene Compton said she and the province are searching for an alternate location in the area.
“It’s not one person making the decisions; it will be a challenge to figure out what we’re going to do, but we are working,” she said.
Ms Compton said more young families are living in the area and the number of students at Belfast Consolidated has grown in the past few years.
“It’s a growing community. Young families see the value in raising children in rural PEI. We need to attract and keep people in the area and one way to do that is an early learning centre.”
