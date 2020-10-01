Last week the province announced Early Childhood Educators (ECE) would receive a pay raise but that is not the case yet for one centre.
Jamie-Lynn Mosher, of Rainbow Beginnings Early Learning Centre in St Teresa, said the facility is awaiting approval of a designation before staff the centre’s staff can qualify.
However, Ms Mosher said the increase will have a huge impact on centres across the province.
The Early Years Centre designation she has applied for has been issued to 49 child care centres on PEI and Ms Mosher applied for it back in February.
Not having the designation and subsequently the wage increase for ECEs makes Ms Mosher and her staff a little anxious.
“If we weren’t this close I think it would be worse. We’re all fully confident we will receive it (designation) because we meet all of the requirements,” she said.
Ms Mosher said her centre has had site visits from the province and now the application goes to an advisory council before going to the minister. She contacted government officials and hopes the process will be complete before the end of October.
Aside from ECEs receiving the wage increase, the centre would have access to government funding and will be able to lower parent fees.
For Jessica MacDonald, the increase for the staff she supervises at Appleseed Child Care Providers in Montague will be very much welcome.
“We’re all very excited. The girls work hard and they love working with the children,” she said.
The centre employs four ECEs with Level 3 certifications, qualifying each for a $1.50/hour increase. The centre has three ECEs working towards a Level 2 certification, which provides a $1 increase. The five Level 1 ECEs will receive a 50 cent per hour increase.
“We still have a couple of staff who are going to advance their education so that definitely gives them a bit more incentive to continue getting to a higher level,” Ms MacDonald said.
The centre also has two special needs assistants who will qualify for a $1 per hour increase.
There are 78 children enrolled at Appleseed. This number includes part-time registrations.
Ms MacDonald said Appleseed has had an Early Years Centre designation for about seven years.
“We wouldn’t have chosen this job to be rich that’s for sure but getting extra to show appreciation is always good.”
