The morning sun melted frost off the deck of Dwain Steel’s lobster vessel Chasin’ Tales, as he sailed from Sturgeon Wharf into St Mary’s Bay with his first load of traps. Rachel Collier photo
As lobster fishers headed out of North Lake Harbour with their first load of traps for the 2020 season a few onlookers stood on the breakwater. In years past well over a hundred people would line the run to wave off fishers on their inaugural sail. This year with no members of the public being allowed on the wharf where fishers and buyers are working due to public health directives on COVID-19, many stayed away all together. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Danny Stewart captain of Ami and Jodi set sail in calm waters from Sturgeon Wharf, setting day 2020. Rachel Collier photo
Piper Larry Fitzpatrick was one of the few people at North lake Friday morning to wish fisher’s well on the first day of the 2020 lobster season. The Eastern Kings resident played several tunes as the captains maneuvered their vessels out the run into the choppy Gulf of St Lawrence. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Around 7:30 am on Friday lobster boats were returning back to Georgetown Wharf to stack their second load of traps. Crew of The Sea Hunter captained by Winnie Yorston included Stephanie MacLure, Tyler Yortson and Ethan Yorston. Charlotte MacAulay photo
All was quite in the bullpen at Souris Wharf Thursday evening. Lobster fishers had their boats loaded for an early morning of setting traps May 15. Charlotte MacAulay photoo
