Madame Angela Brothers-Petrie, back left, and her second graders stand alongside Frank Dourte of the Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank. This year the three second grade classes at Montague Consolidated collected 11 boxes of food for the past three weeks. The students gathered items like stuffing, canned foods, cereal, pasta and a frozen chicken. Back Row: Farrah Matheson, Ciuin Duffy, Theodore Jay, Tanner Branton, Emery Jamieson, Abigail Batchilder, Finn Malluly and Nathan Van Der Huval. Middle: Charleigh McCormack, Lucy Taylor, Ivy Katz, Cassidy Jackson, Eva Mae Sandler and Willow Rowe. Front Rowe: Nash Morris, Teise Cuddy, Theo Coffin and Morrow Menzie. Sean MacDougall photo
