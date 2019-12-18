Dennis King saw an opening others didn’t in his commitment to bring civility back to provincial politics. The strategy won the PC leader a minority government not because of promises or policy, but because enough potential Green voters had second thoughts which combined with a wave of Liberal directed anger to turn government.
A year ago few believed PCs had any chance of winning. The party went from a leadership contest to provincial election with barely enough time to breathe, let alone craft a substantive, well researched and costed platform.
The promise of cooperation, respect and civility became the Tory brand, and the new government has ridden the civility train for seven months, while MLAs of all stripes ignore the need for valid public debate in an attempt to meet imaginary politically correct standards of politeness.
By far the most significant accomplishment of the King administration is a change in tone, which extends to many parts of the public service as the premier preaches goodwill and cooperation. It’s an admirable and needed effort.
But civility is never a substitute for democratic oversight.
The Tories presented a modest fall legislative agenda highlighted by changes to the Lands Protection Act and the opening of adoption records. The heavy lifting was done behind closed doors with Liberals, PCs and Green MLAs hammering out specifics of legislation.
Forgotten by MLAs, as they patted themselves on the back, were taxpayers. Normally questions and issues are raised in debate. But because key points were agreed to in secret, normal debate did not occur. The house sat for a measly 11 days and all legislation raced through passage. Opposition parties failed in their responsibility to hold government accountable.
This is not a question of civility or politeness. It is a question of doing your job. There is nothing impolite with direct questions.
Results of the quarterly Narrative poll may point to an uneasiness of Islanders with the new political reality. While 77 per cent of Islanders are satisfied with the King government, the PCs actually lost seven per cent support and stand at 38 per cent, a far from overwhelming number. The poll found support for Greens dropped eight per cent to 29 per cent while support for Liberals, who did the best job of holding government accountable, jumped 10 points to 26 per cent.
When King promised civility what he likely meant was respect for the process of governing. In the past, Tories and Liberals were both quick to jump in the mud and hurl personal insults. No one ever believed civility would actually result in less public oversight of government. But that is exactly what has occurred.
The poll, which is merely a snapshot in time, should give all MLAs pause.
Liberal Robert Henderson was not disrespectful for stalling closure of the legislature until government tabled promised health care documents. He was a member of the opposition doing exactly what Islanders expect - hold government accountable.
The Greens struggled partly due to the majority of its members being new and partly because there is no natural foil on the government bench to Peter Bevan Baker, who had a knack for getting under the skin of Liberal cabinet ministers and Premier Wade MacLauchlan.
Polls are a blip in time, so don’t take the Narrative results to the bank. But the numbers do offer a caution to both the government and official opposition. Islanders are happy with this new era of civility and cooperation, we’re just not sure whether it translates into better government.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.