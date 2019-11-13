Two eastern PEI clients of Community Mental Health are distressed over a change in services and frustrated with recent statements from Health PEI regarding the availability of free ear acupuncture services.
In June the service was taken away, but for a short time was available provided the client acquired a doctor’s note and then discontinued all together.
Charlene Sorrie of Souris said the process has been a bit of a roller coaster.
Back in early October Health PEI told The Graphic, “RNs and LPNs working within Community Mental Health and Addictions in Montague can provide acupuncture services for clients who have obtained a prescribed order by their primary care provider.”
The same staff works in both the Montague and Souris Mental Health Centres.
Ms Sorrie said she went to the Souris centre only to be told front line workers were never given the go ahead to reinstate the 15-year old practice that was discontinued back in June.
“I am furious this is cancelled,” Ms Sorrie said.
“It’s so hard to get things back in place once they (government) take it away.”
Mount Vernon resident Constance Neil agrees. She had the same experience at Community Mental Health in Montague and spoke to The Graphic in September about her experience.
Ms Sorrie had been receiving ear acupuncture services at the centre in Souris for about 15 months on a regular basis. She said in June she was turned away with no explanation other than staff had been instructed to stop providing it. She noted meditation services were still being provided.
Ms Sorrie said having to get a doctor’s note wasn’t an ideal situation but was prepared to comply if it allowed her to continue treatment through ear acupuncture.
So she was doubly disappointed when she went back in October expecting to be able to access the service.
“It has been a lifeline for me - to have acupuncture instead of taking prescription drugs,” she said.
She said she now pays out of pocket for the service elsewhere.
“It’s expensive and most health care plans don’t cover it,” she said.
In response to questions from The Graphic last week, Health PEI responded through an email message saying “Health PEI changed how the acupuncture service is delivered to ensure compliance with the Regulated Health Professions Act. According to the Act, acupuncture is a restricted activity that can be provided only by members of a regulated health profession within their permitted scope of practice and with a prescribed order from a primary care provider. These regulated health professions include RNs and LPNs and there are RNs and LPNs who work within Community Mental Health and Addictions who have the special training required to provide acupuncture services.
“However, as this is a change in how the service had been delivered previously, questions have arisen as to how the service can be provided and discussions are now taking place in an attempt to clarify those questions.
“Health PEI regrets the confusion this may have caused some of our clients; however, our focus is to ensure services are provided by the appropriate health care provider where the safety and quality of the care provided is paramount.”
