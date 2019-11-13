The Dr Roddie Community Centre in St. Peter’s Bay had a packed house of approximately 40 people last Thursday night for a lecture by Doctor Francisco Dallmeier of the Smithsonian Institute.
Dr. Dallmeier spoke about global climate change, modern infrastructure development and its effect on biodiversity and some of the sustainability projects he has been involved in over the years.
He said PEI is an ideal location for research because it deals with issues of coastal erosion, biodiversity and sustainable development within a small and isolated geographic area which forces the need to be innovative instead of picking up and moving to another area.
Dr Dallmeier said science alone will not affect change in the political landscape for the environment.
“Science by itself doesn’t change policy, it takes social change,” Dr Dallmeier said. He later added in the lecture that businesses can do more conservation than biologists because businesses have the resources needed, are on the front lines for conservation and are able to develop the technology needed.
The Smithsonian Institute, in Washington, DC and the University of PEI will be collaborating in the future on the topics of biodiversity and climate change. Next year UPEI will hold its first classes for students in the Applied Climate Change and Adaptation program in Greenwich National Park.
While the Canadian Centre for Climate Change and Adaptation, announced earlier this year, that will be constructed in St Peter’s will not be complete until September 2021 Dr. Adam Fenech of the school of Climate Change and Adaptation said the first classes will be held at the Greenwich Interpretation Centre in the park.
Dr Fenech said there aren’t any research projects in the works yet for the new facility. There have been discussions between UPEI and the Smithsonian Institute about projects related to land development.
“I think it’s the perfect time for us to look at where we have come since the last decade in terms of forest change, forest cover change, agricultural expansion, nature aerials and human development - all the things that influence the environment,” Dr Fennech said.
Dr Dallmeier spoke about the different methods used in mitigating negative effects on the environment when it comes to infrastructure development. He refers to these methods as a mitigation hierarchy. The most important method is to avoid an area. This is also seen as the most financially responsible method as it would not require environmental cleanup costs.
The next method would be to minimize negative effects. This would require additional money for environmental cleanup from infrastructure projects. This is used for factors in a project that cannot be avoided. An example Dr Dallmeier gave later in the presentation were specialized construction lights that ward off bugs at night. These lights were used during a project he was a part of in South America where local wildlife had little to no exposure to artificial light.
The third method is to restore. This is used in situations where the local environment around a project is vastly affected and requires extensive clean up efforts. Dr Dallmeier referred to this as the method that was used when environmental disruption was not top of mind for infrastructure projects.
The last method, and lowest on the hierarchy is offset. Dr Dallmeier referred to this method as being extremely expensive and having the highest risk for environmental disruption. It is used to compensate against environmental impacts from development projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.