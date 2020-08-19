The Alley Stratford Athletics clinched first place in the Kings County Baseball League last Wednesday, this time without even taking the field.
The A’s clinched it when the Morell Chevies defeated the Grant Thornton Tigers 5-2 in Morell.The Chevie win eliminated the Peakes Bombers of any chance of capturing first place.
The regular season has come to a conclusion for all playoff teams. The PEI Youth Selects and the Charlottetown Jays are scheduled to play this Wednesday evening at Memorial Field.
Playoffs will begin this Tuesday with third place Peakes Bombers squaring off against second place Morell Chevies at Memorial Field.This will be a rematch of last year’s semifinals which saw the Chevies defeat Peakes three games to one. Both of these teams that relied on their veterans for many years have turned to the youth.
Ben MacDougall is a rookie who pitched well for the Chevies throughout the season and Jack MacKenzie is in his second year and may have been the Bombers’ best pitcher this year. The MacLaren brothers will also be on opposite sides.Cole was a late addition to the Chevies and younger brother Jake had a fine season with the Bombers. Dillon Doucette gives the Bombers the long ball advantage, while second year player Nathan Jones has some pop in the Chevie lineup.
The Cardigan Clippers are making their first playoff appearance since the early 2000s.They will have the tough task of defeating the Alley Stratford Athletics in a best of five semifinals starting Wednesday evening at MacNeill Field in Stratford.This is the first meeting of these two teams since 1999.
Stratford won the KCBL regular season title that year, however they were upset by the Clippers who had to finish the season on a winning streak just to make the playoffs.
The Clippers are young and keen on playing the favoured Athletics. Carter MacLellan has matured into a solid and competitive ball player. His brother Charles is a proven quality pitcher. Liam Laybolt is a solid catcher and Ben Doucette had his best year yet in a Clipper uniform.
Stratford has solid pitching, a mixture of youth and veterans and a solid batting order throughout the lineup. Jon and Brady Arsenault and rookie Ethan Francis give them a solid pitching core.Grant Grady who batted around .600 leads the offense along with veterans Allister Smith and Randy Taylor.
Major award finalists have been picked: MVP finalists include Grant Grady,Taylor Lar- kin, Dillion Doucette, Ben Doucette and Spencer Montgomery; Rookie: Ethan Francis, Ben MacDougall, Ethan Smith and Joel MacEachern; Lionel King Memorial (for hard work and dedication) nominees are Grant Grady, Logan Gallant, Colin Myers, Carter MacLellan and Spencer Montgomery;Trixie/Aquinas (for leadership and commitment): Eddie Taylor,Troy Coffin, Evan Myers, Sam Walsh and Tyson Blue and the Harry Hughes Memorial award is open to all pitchers.
On tap this week: Tuesday night, which would have been already played when this paper hits the news stands, saw Peakes at Morell at Memorial Field.On Wednesday Cardigan is at Stratford for an 8 pm start at MacNeill Field. On Sunday Stratford will be in Cardigan at Clipper Field and Morell is at Peakes at MacDonald Field in Peakes. Games times are yet to be announced.
Domino’s Pizza Player of the Week, the last one for the 2020 season. In two games last week Scott Harper of the Morell Chevies went 5-7 with two doubles and three RBIs.The league thanks Mike Waugh and Domino’s Pizza for their contribution to the league again this year.
